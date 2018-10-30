Cuckfield teenager secures place at the Royal College of Music

A 16-year-old music alumna from Cuckfield has secured a coveted place at the Royal College of Music.

When Enya Barber first started playing her violin with West Sussex Music little did she know where it would lead her. She progressed through the Haywards Heath Music Centre, on to the West Sussex Youth Orchestra, and now to the Royal College of Music.

Offering talented young musicians the opportunity to flourish in a supportive community, the Royal College of Music Junior department brings together pupils from all over the UK.

Students at the college participate in the tailor-made programme of individual lessons, chamber music, musicianship, orchestral and choral training.

The teenager’s experience playing and touring with the West Sussex Music County Ensembles gave her the confidence to try, and succeed, to get her place.

She said: “Applying for the Royal College of Music wasn’t something that had even crossed my mind.

“I knew that it was very competitive, particularly for the violin but I was delighted that, after two auditions, I was offered a place.”

Adam Barker, West Sussex Music’s assistant head, said: “Enya’s story serves as an inspiring example of the transformative power of music education.”

Mr Baker said West Sussex Music had a lot to offer local young musicians like Enya who are looking to take their musicianship to another level.

Every week during term time, the centres host a range of musical activities including bands, choirs, orchestras as well as lessons and aural and theory classes.

