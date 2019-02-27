Emmanuel Bach and Jennifer Hughes to perform for Bognor Regis Music Club

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, March 9 at 7pm will be given by violinist Emmanuel Bach and pianist Jennifer Hughes.

Emmanuel Bach has performed as a soloist and chamber musician at venues including Wigmore Hall, St Martin-in-the Fields and St James’s Piccadilly. He was a prizewinner at the 2017 Royal Overseas League String Competition, and Mirecourt International Violin Competition 2016. Recently, he played in a live-streamed masterclass conducted by Maxim Vengerov, on the Brahms Violin Concerto. He has also recently played the Bach Double Concerto in Oxford with violinist Sophie Mutter. He has recently completed a masters at the Royal College of Music, after reading music at Magdalen College, Oxford.

Jennifer Hughes is a collaborative pianist specialising in the repertoire for piano and strings. Based in London and Cambridge, she has performed across Europe at venues including Wigmore Hall, Cadogan Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Bridgewater Hall, Oslo Opera House, St John’s Smith Square and has broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.

Their programme includes sonatas by J S Bach, Beethoven and Poulenc as well as Godowsky’s Alt-Wien (arranged by Heifetz), Kreisler’s Liebesleid and La Gitana, and Ysaÿe’s Caprice d’après L’Etude en forme de Valse.

Club Chairman Chris Coote said: “We are looking forward to Emmanuel’s concert. He comes with impeccable credentials and is sponsored by the Countess of Munster Trust, which has very high entry standards indeed.”

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £9 for members, £11 for visitors, and £5 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome.

More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620), or from the website www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

