Experience The Best of Queen at Horsham’s Capitol

The Best of Queen, performed by Flash, is at The Capitol, Horsham, on Saturday, January 20 (7.30pm).

Presented by Sweeney Entertainments, the show is a tribute to one of the most theatrical bands of all time.

Italian born front man, Claudio Desideri plays a highly convincing Freddie with just the right look and stage persona. He will be joined onstage by an enormously talented live band, featuring electric guitar virtuoso Nathan Mathers.

Tickets cost £23.50.

Call 01403 750220.

