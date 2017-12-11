Festive return for All That Malarkey

Comedy cabaret team All That Malarkey are promising to end 2017 with a festive bang with their new show Camp as Christmas.

They will be playing The Groundlings Theatre in Portsmouth on December 20 at 7.30pm (www.groundlings.co.uk) and Chichester’s St John’s Chapel on December 21, also at 7.30pm (07722 824696).

Spokesman David Harrington said: “We spent a sizzling summer strutting our stuff at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where we performed to an international audience and gained excellent reviews.”

Now they are back on the road for Christmas: “We’re excited to have dates including our London debut at the magnificent King’s Head Theatre, as well as other performances in Wales and the South, though we always finish at Chichester as that is where our journey began.

“The four classically-trained singers of ATM are geared up and ready to sing their hearts out, fling themselves around the stage and present popular Christmas songs from pop to classics and carols, all musically arranged in unexpected ways that will surprise and entertain, accompanied and compered by yours truly at the keyboard. Known for our unique four-part harmony arrangements of family favourites, laced with fun, sparkle and tongue-in-cheek frivolity, our new programme will include wonderful new renditions of Do you ACTUALLY wish it could be Christmas everyday, Christmas No.1 Medley and We Need a Little Christmas.

“Always drawing an amazing and welcoming crowd, our performance this year will be at St John’s Chapel, Chichester, hometown of the unmissable ginger-haired ATM soprano, Amy Fuller, and the city where ATM started four Christmases ago.

“Promising to be an energetic and impossibly-festive evening, we’ll also be holding a collection for St Wilfrid’s Hospice at the end, particularly close to our hearts this year. Also in the diary for this tour is an appearance at my hometown of Portsmouth (Wednesday, December 20 at The Groundlings Theatre). Having gone to Padnell school and Oaklands Catholic school and sixth form, it will be a treat to bring our outrageous act to old friends and family, and show them what I do for a living…flick my hair around and make funny faces at the piano like a maniac. Amy Fuller had made herself a complete stranger to me by growing up in Chichester and going to Bishop Luffa and Parklands Primary, but we fortunately crossed paths when studying together.”