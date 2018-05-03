Fleetwood Mac tribute band play a powerful album at The Hawth, Crawley

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac mark 40 years since the iconic Rumours album with a new tour, taking in The Hawth, Crawley, on Saturday, May 5 (7.30pm).

Drummer and band founder member Allan Cosgrove said: “It is just such a great excuse to go out and play these great songs. Rumours is such a fantastic album.

“It existed first on vinyl for a start, that great excitement of actually putting the needle down on it to play it and to listen to that first track. Everyone is so selective now with downloading and streaming, but with Rumours you have really got to listen to it track by track in the right order to get the full effect.

“You can’t be selective in the way you listen to it. I know Dark Side of the Moon in the right order. I am of that generation, and these albums are things that have been passed on through the generations. They are passed down to the children by mums and dads. I am 50-something now, and the album is part of our history.

“The album was testament to what was going on in the band at the time, and the music has lasted.

“The couples haven’t stayed together, but the music will keep them together, and that’s why we are listening to it still in 2018.

“That’s why we are doing another tour. Every track has meaning. The first line of the album is ‘I know there is nothing to say. Someone has taken my place.’ That sets the tone. They were one of the first bands that went into the studio and just got all that very personal stuff out.

“I think the album has to be their best for me. But what happens as you get older is that you start to relate music and songs to times in your life. That was 1977. I was in the Isle of Man at the time, sitting on a mountain, listening to Fleetwood Mac and wanting to be a drummer… and now here I am! I think music has a great way of taking us back to these places.”

Tickets cost £25-£35. Call 01293 553636.

