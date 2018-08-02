Foot-tapping musical line-up for Uckfield’s Weald on the Field

Weald on the Field, which takes place on Luxford Field, Uckfield, on Saturday, August 4, has announced a great line-up of musical entertainment throughout the day.

Following their appearance at last year’s event, Sussex band Red Butler return with their Music School Showcase, introducing some of their talented students with some awesome tutors.

Other acts performing include young singer and guitarist Calum Taylor as well as The Violet Jive, who are sponsored by Richard Green Funeral Services. This cool three-piece offer original songs and unique covers in a fresh yet distinctly retro swing sound.

Acoustic Management are sponsored by Back on Track. Sussex duo Mike and Dudley will be playing a selection of acoustic favourites, mostly from the 1960s and ’70s.

The Tom Fitzpatrick Band, who are sponsored by EMC, Uckfield, are the final act of the day. They are set to play some legendary swing tunes, as well as unique versions of modern classics.

The musical extravaganza begins at midday and goes on until 8pm. Weald on the Field also features Sussex artisan crafts, produce, pop-up bars and children’s entertainment.

Weald on the Field is jointly organised by Uckfield Town Council, Food Rocks, Wealden District Council and Uckfield Chamber of Commerce. It is also supported by Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ community scheme and Uckfield FM, as well as sponsors Back on Track, CPJ Field, EMC, Uckfield, Richard Green Funeral Services and Uckfield Garage.

