Fun’ Lovin Criminals confirm Worthing date

Fun’ Lovin Criminals play Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on March 7 next year.

Spokesman Thom Milner-Smith said: “The multi-platinum New York trio announce a headline UK and European tour to celebrate the release of their new album Another Mimosa.

“Fun Lovin’ Criminals burst onto the music scene in 1996, gate-crashing the euphoric Brit-pop party with unforgettable finesse. Heralded for their generation-defining blend of styles and effortless Lower East Side charm, FLC’s refreshing cocktail of rock n’ roll, funk, blues, soul, hip hop, jazz and latin, gave the Crims a unique timelessness that is still apparent three decades on.

“FLC’s debut single Scooby Snacks, famed for sampling Tarantino movies such as Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, launched a career that saw the debut EMI album Come Find Yourself remain in the UK album chart for over two years. FLC performed an infamously-raucous set on the legendary Pyramid main stage at Glastonbury 1999 and the rest – as they say – is history. Still a mainstay on the festival circuit in UK and Europe, FLC are Europe’s best-loved cousins from New York, whip-smart story-tellers in smarter Saville Row suits who, through comically tall tales of living large in the neon metropolis, launched a career in music that saw three ordinarily New Yorkers who met working at the legendary Limelight on W 20th St, swap glass collection for world tours.”

