Funtington Music Group looks at the art of the accompanist

Funtington Music Group will explore The Art of the Accompanist in their next meetings in Chichester University’s Chapel of the Ascension on Wednesday, October 10 at 7.30pm The night features with Paul Turner (piano) and Clare McCaldin (mezzo-soprano).

FMG chairman said Chris Hough said: “Paul Turner specialises in chamber music and has many notable achievements as an accompanist. In this evening’s lecture recital, with Clare McCaldin, he will talk about the art of accompaniment and in the second half of the programme, he and Clare will perform complete works by Haydn, Faure, Wolf, Gurney, Finzi and Vaughan Williams.

“Paul Turner has worked with eminent musicians throughout his career. In addition to his concert schedule, Paul organises several concert series, most notably at St Johns Smith Square, London. An honours graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, he won many prizes and awards culminating in the Queen’s Commendation for Excellence and the Peter Pears Accompaniment Prize, adjudicated by Pears himself. Paul was elected an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music in 1996, a discretionary award given to past students in recognition of their contribution to the music profession.

“Clare McCaldin is a lyric mezzo-soprano whose presence in performance marks her out as a communicator of outstanding quality on the dramatic stage and concert platform. She is a powerful creative influence, as an interpreter of existing repertoire or commissioning and premiering new music.

“She enjoys a busy concert schedule, working with pianists such as Libby Burgess, Iain Burnside, Andrew West and Paul Turner. Committed to chamber music collaboration of all kinds, Clare’s work in this area ranges from commissions with the Brodsky Quartet and Walton’s Facade, to baroque works with La Réjouissance and the Le Page Ensemble.”

More details on www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/video-shaping-the-magnificent-gardens-at-west-dean-1-8647662



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-chichester-area-1-8647653



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/rediscovered-track-has-robin-miming-along-to-his-24-year-old-self-1-8647950



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/get-ready-for-wicked-at-southampton-s-mayflower-1-8647337



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/wick-theatre-company-celebrates-the-genius-of-neil-simon-1-8647958



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-worthing-area-1-8647650



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/crime-author-elly-griffiths-addresses-writers-in-worthing-1-8647969