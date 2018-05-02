Get ahead in the music business!

The UK Music Press: Then and Now is the title of a session coming up at Shoreham’s Ropetackle.

Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “If you’re passionate about music and have a way with words, a career in music journalism may be just the thing for you. Starting out, however, can be a daunting prospect. Where do you get published? Who do you write about? How does the music industry actually work?

“These questions, and more, will be answered on Saturday, May 19 at 12 noon when the award-winning journalist and Jazzwise Magazine’s editor-in-chief Jon Newey brings his considerable expertise to Ropetackle.

The two-hour talk and workshop will take participants on a journey through the development of the UK music press, from its beginnings around 100 years ago, to today’s changing digital world. Discover how early jazz, dance band and accordion journals turned into the giant multi-genre music weeklies, Melody Maker, New Musical Express and Sounds, which covered rock, jazz, blues and folk and were influential worldwide from the mid-1990s, before spawning a plethora of smaller specialist music monthlies and subsequently websites and blogs.

“Jon draws on over 40 years’ experience in the music press and as a musician, and from his own press archives will exhibit original and rare copies of many publications from then and now. Along with jazz promoter Serious, Jon co-founded the new music writers’ initiative, The Write Stuff, and as such will provide guidance for those interested in writing about music at a transformational time for print and online journalism.

“The event is part of the Ropetackle Arts Portal initiative. Taking place on the third Saturday of each month, these professional development sessions introduce key skills and working practices within various arts’ disciplines and are an excellent opportunity to connect with creative professionals. Tickets to this event are just £10, but book soon as spaces are limited!”

Box office: 01273 464440.

