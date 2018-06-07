Glam rock, funk and huge pop hits at Horsham’s Big Gig Festival

It’s that time again for Horsham to slip on its dancing shoes, get into the festival spirit and enjoy some live music from five talented tribute bands playing hits from popular artists we know and love.

Hosted on the grounds of Horsham Sports Club, The Big Gig Festival returns on Saturday, June 16, to offer a fantastic day out for the whole community and this year it’s bigger and better than ever.

Forever Jackson

Alongside the live music will be plenty of fun festival activities including bouncy inflatables, children’s rides, glitter festival paint, street food (courtesy of some of Horsham Market’s favourites), a large variety of specialist drinks tents featuring Sussex ales and a fully licensed bar.

Festival-goers will get to enjoy live music from another collaboration of superb tribute bands, covering the likes of Michael Jackson, Little Mix and Queen.

The festival features Sussex bands, Flairz, who will kick off the event with their glam rock hits, as well as the very popular Blunter Brothers, who will deliver Motown and funk classics from artists like Stevie Wonder and James Brown.

The Big Gig is the perfect day out for the whole family. Children under 10 get in for free and this year the club has introduced a special ‘tweenager’ ticket price for ages 10-15 years.

Flairz

Musician and event co-ordinator Dave Baxter said: “We are planning for The Big Gig this year to feature a greater variety of music to suit all tastes and ages and we can’t wait for the festival atmosphere to fill the grounds.”

Festival-goers are encouraged to come and set up their own space together with friends and family, so gazebos are welcome as well as picnics and camping chairs.

Foodies, however, are likely to be led astray by the delicious array of street food stalls available throughout the day, as well as the club’s own fully-licensed bar and specialists tent selling Sussex ales, prosecco and Pimms and cider.

Following on from last year’s event Horsham Sports Club chairman Chris Wassell added: “We’ve booked many extra toilet facilities this year and are providing double the amount of bars.

“We hope to reduce the amount of time festival-goers spend queuing and have taken all feedback from The Big Gig ’17 into account.

“We’re really looking forward to using our generous outdoor space again for such a fun community driven family event; Horsham’s very own music festival!”

Standard adult tickets bought in advance before the day are £20, and advance standard ‘tweenager’ tickets are priced at £15. Children under ten can get in for free.

The event will take place from 2pm until 10.30pm with gates opening at 1.30pm.

Tickets are available online at www.horshamsportsclub.com or in cash direct from Horsham Sports Club office or bar, Cricketfield Road.

Call 01403 254628 for more information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.