Glasgow-based band Ímar play Emsworth

Ímar play Emsworth Baptist Church on Friday, October 19.

Spokeswoman Jane Brace said: “Awesome, lush, stunning, jaw-dropping… all the adjectives have been heaped on Glasgow-based band Ímar since they arrived, seemingly fully formed, on the roots scene in 2016, their instrumental punch and pizzazz leaving listeners reeling.

“This bright, bold and ebullient line-up are on the brink of releasing their second album Avalanche following one of the most rapid rises in the Celtic folk world.

“With an enviable pedigree, the traditional five-piece became a hot property which grew positively tropical when in April they walked away with two coveted gongs from the 2018 BBC Radio2 Folk Awards in Belfast – the Horizon Award for Best Emerging Act and for strikingly individual concertina ace Mohsen Amini, the Musician of the Year title. Not bad for a band only two years old!

“But then they had all converged in the city on the Clyde with excellent credentials from other incarnations, bringing a magical melting pot of Scottish, Irish, Breton and Manx musical influences.

“Particularly sharing a background in Irish music the band mates of Anglo-Iranian Scot Amini are Tomas Callister (fiddle) Adam Rhodes (bouzouki), Ryan Murphy (uilleann pipes, flute and whistle) and Adam Brown (bodhrán).”

