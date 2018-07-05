Glyndebourne opera singer Thomasin Trezise back in Arundel

The Friends of St Nicholas, Arundel, have invited Glyndebourne opera singer Thomasin Trezise to return to Arundel after her sell-out performance last year.

Spokesman Malcolm Farquharson said: “Those who were there will remember her vivacious and spirited style as she sang a well-chosen selection of opera highlights. The evening with Thomasin and her partner will take place at the Cathedral Centre, London Road, Arundel on Saturday, July 14 at 7.30pm. She will sing opera for the first half of the evening and then, after supper, music with a nostalgic First World War theme.”

Tickets are available from St Nicholas Parish Office on 01903 882262 or email office@stnicholas-arundel.co.uk and will cost £30 each, to include supper. There will be 12 tables of ten each.

