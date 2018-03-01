Great Escape 2018 gets new festival site on Brighton beach

The Great Escape is creating its very own 2,000 capacity festival site – right on Brighton beach.

The festival for new music returns from Thursday to Saturday, May 17-19, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Adding to the festival’s family of 30 incredible locations, the brand new festival site will be home to two music venues to watch the very best new artists.

Rory Bett, MAMA Festivals CEO, said: “With demand and drive for new music and an ever-expanding festival, creating our first, very own festival site on the beach is the most exciting news in TGE’s history and we couldn’t have a more perfect spot than right on the seafront. The Beach will become a magnet for music lovers during the festival and we can’t wait to open the doors.”

Curated by the greatest music tastemakers around, the beach site will be packed with the most sought after upcoming artists.

Island Records’ heavyweight artist roster has a stellar reputation, from nurturing the likes of Sigrid and JP Cooper to Nicki Minaj, Dizzee Rascal and Sean Paul. The beach should be buzzing with the next generation of label talent.

Other beach partners include AWAL and Dr. Martens with more to be announced soon.

Dozens of artists have already been announced. These include: Superorganism, a buzzing, secretive eight-piece from across the world; Tom Grennan, who has been building his ever-growing fanbase with his distinctive soulful voice and indie flair; Nifuler Yanya, who turns heads with her guitar-driven R&B songs; and singer-producer Tom Tripp.

The Great Escape has partnered with Brighton-based charity FareShare Sussex, who believe no good food should go to waste. They prevent perfectly edible food from ending up in landfill by redistributing surplus from the food industry to more than 100 charities and community groups, supporting vulnerable people across Brighton and Sussex.

Development manager Rachel Carless said: “We are so thrilled to be working together with the Great Escape. As a small charity it is really exciting for us, making a real impact boosting our profile as well as raising much-needed funds to keep up our work.”

Other artists lined up for the Great Escape festival so far include: All Our Exes Live In Texas, Amyl and The Sniffers, Anna Burch, Bad Sounds, Basement Revolver, Billy Carter, Blessed, Blueprint Blue, Bodega, Brass Rave Unit, Canshaker Pi, Charley and The Lesbians, Chase Atlantic, Delaney Davidson, Dermot Kennedy, Devarrow, Dizzy, DJ. Flugvel Og Geimskip, Dylan Cartlidge, Emily Cappell, Erol Alkan, Esther Joy, Fanny Andersen, Gaika, Gender Roles, Giant Party, Giant Swan, Goat Girl, Great News, Harrow Fair, Helena Deland, Himalayas, Hollow Coves, Honey Lung, Iman, Japanese Breakfast, Let’s Eat Grandma, Nelson Can, Nervus, Octavian, Pale Grey, Phobophobes, Puma Blue, Raleigh, Team Picture, Teeks, Teischa, The Beaches, The Faim, The Ganjas, The Homesick, The Kite String Tangle, The Night Café, The Spook School, The Surrenders, The Wandering Hearts, Tim Chadwick, Tirzah and many more.

Saver Great Escape 2018 festival tickets cost £65. Early Bird Great Escape 2018 Young Adult Tickets (16 and 17-year-olds) cost £35.

See other ticket prices at www.greatescapefestival.com to see more of Carol’s artwork.

