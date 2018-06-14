Guitarist Richard Durrant brings strings to Sussex

Shoreham-based concert guitarist and composer Richard Durrant has been touring the UK in 2018 as part of his Stringhenge album launch.

The ten-date tour started at St Magnus Cathedral, Orkney, and hits Sussex on Thursday, June 21, in Brighton and then the Bexhill Festival on Friday, June 22.

Richard has been cycling between each concert on his three-week, 1,000-mile, musical adventure and will play British folk music, Durrant originals and music by J S Bach.

There is also a final homecoming show in Richard’s hometown of Shoreham on Thursday, July 19.

Richard cites the British landscape as the main inspiration for the tour and accompanying album Stringhenge (a double album available on vinyl, CD and download). But the instruments played at each gig also played a huge part in the formation of this project.

Richard said: “I’m lucky to be playing what I believe to be the world’s most beautiful concert guitar.

“It was made from 5,000-year-old English Oak by the Lincolnshire Luthier Gary Southwell and the instrument feels like a sacred object.

“You will also hear my four string tenor guitar (the Uffington Tenor by Ian Chisholm) and a ukulele set aside purely for the music of J S Bach.”

Upcoming gigs

Thursday, June 21 – Brighton Open Air Theatre, Hove. Show 7.30pm. Tickets £16 (£14 concessions). Call 07802 299267 or visit www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/event/stringhenge.

Friday, June 22 – St Peter’s Church, Bexhill. Show 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15. Call 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com/event/richard-durrants-stringhenge-2018.

Thursday, July 19 – Homecoming show, Ropetackle Centre, Shoreham. Show 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 (concessions £14 or £5). Call 01273 464440 or visit ropetacklecentre.co.uk/events/richard-durrant-july.

Find out more about Richard Durrant’s music and his latest tour at richarddurrant.com.

