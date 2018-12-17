Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland confirmed for south-coast festival!

Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland has been confirmed for the 2019 Wickham Festival.

The actor/director is bringing his band to the picturesque site in the heart of Hampshire where he will top the bill on the Valley Stage on Sunday August 4.

Spokesman Graham Hiley said: “It is a major coup for organisers to land one of the biggest names in showbusiness. The star of the hit series 24 and a string of blockbuster movies is now enjoying huge success on the music circuit.

“With two hit albums and UK tours to his name, Sutherland’s brand of country music is a perfect fit for the four-day festival.”

Organiser Peter Chegwyn said: “We are very excited to have secured such a massive star. It is amazing to think Kiefer Sutherland will be coming to Wickham!

“It shows just how the festival has grown in stature that we are now able to attract global superstars of this calibre. It is a rare chance for fans to get close to one of the biggest names in Hollywood who is also a very talented musician and singer.

“With hits like ‘Not Enough Whiskey’, the band deliver a really high quality show and I know our fans will love the music. With singer-songwriters Gilbert O’Sullivan and Ralph McTell headlining on the Valley Stage it will make a fantastic finish to the festival.”

Level 42 have already been confirmed to headline on Friday August 2 while the Saturday star will be confirmed early in the New Year once the singer has completed a nationwide arena tour.

Peter added: “Since we announced Kiefer Sutherland we have had a lot of enquiries about day tickets which is unusual this far in advance – but we have also sold a lot of weekend tickets because people know the unique atmosphere always remains the same.

“The festival has a real family-friendly feel with plenty to entertain young children as well as a great range of food, drink and craft stalls plus four days of fantastic music.

“There is plenty for children to do and they can roam the site unattended while parents enjoy top-class food and drink, tour the many stalls or just listen to the excellent music.

“The family-friendly, chilled atmosphere is the secret of our success and advance tickets sales are reflecting that. It is looking like a bumper crowd so fans are advised to buy early.”

Those buying now can save £50 on weekend tickets which make the perfect Christmas present and are now on sale at just £130 per adult or £65 for each Under 16 with Under 10's admitted completely free. Weekend camping can be booked at £30 per tent or caravan/motorhome.

Tickets are on sale via http://www.wickhamfestival.co.uk which is regularly updated as more artists are confirmed for the 2019 festival which runs from August 1-4.

