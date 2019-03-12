Horsham’s Battle of the Bands comes back to the bandstand

The long-running Horsham Battle of the Bands is set to return to the Carfax bandstand this summer.

The Acoustic Originals competition takes place on the bandstand from 1pm on Saturday, August 10, during the usual market.

Organisers say the change is in honour of The Horsham District Year of Culture 2019. It also marks the contest’s 27th year.

This event will be a ‘prelude’ to the Covers Acts and Original Bands finals on Saturday, August 17, which will take place on a big festival stage in the Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park. There will also be headline sets from last year’s winners.

Entry is free to all of the finals this year.

Mark Daly, chairman of the organising committee, said: “The bandstand was the focal point for BotB in its heyday.

“In recent years it has seen plenty of use by local acoustic acts playing the weekly Horsham Rocks Presents gigs during the Saturday market. So it makes lots of sense this year to revisit the glory days of BotB on the bandstand while also maintaining the park festival stage vibe of recent years. It’s coming home!”

Details of heat venues and dates will be released soon.

Acts can enter all three categories now via www.horshambotb.co.uk.

If you are interested in getting involved as a volunteer on the day, as part of the organising committee or as a sponsor of the event, you can contact the team at info@horshambotb.co.uk.

