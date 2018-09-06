Jason Donovan brings hit tour back to Horsham’s Capitol

Jason Donovan and His Amazing Midlife Crisis heads to Horsham’s Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, September 26 (7.30pm).

Celebrating the actor and singer’s 50th birthday with some tantalising tales, this autobiographical show will zigzag back and forth through Jason’s life with stories about Neighbours, I’m A Celebrity, Strictly and more.

“I think acting and music is where my heart lies,” says Jason, who has been a TV actor, West End lead and pop star. “Musical theatre is a perfect marriage of that. But I enjoy straight acting, and also singing with a band. Each discipline has different things about it that I enjoy.”

Jason was famously part of the Australian soap opera Neighbours, playing Scott Robinson who married Charlene (Kylie Minogue) in the late ’80s.

“My days in Neighbours were exciting, fun and although as cast members we did feel how popular it was at the time, it’s only the passing of time that has made me realise how significant the storylines I was part of were to people. There isn’t a week that goes by where people don’t ask me about Scott and Charlene’s wedding.”

Jason’s subsequent pop career saw him working with the hit factory of Stock, Aitkin, Waterman, which he says was a fantastic experience too.

More recently, Jason played the lead in the unconventional and daring Priscilla Queen of the Dessert. But he says that this latest solo tour is truly like nothing he’s done before.

“There’s going to be some chat, some audience interaction, a few acoustic numbers,” Jason hints. “And I’ve definitely got some surprises up my sleeve!”

It’s not Jason’s first time at The Capitol though. He brought his tour to the venue in May this year, which was a sell-out event.

“It’s been one of the stand-out evenings and hopefully we’ll welcome back a whole new crowd, as well as some of the people who enjoyed it in spring,” he says.

“I’m looking forward to coming back: it’s a great venue and there’s a really good team who run it.”

Tickets cost £26.50. Call 01403 750220.

