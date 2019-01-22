Jo Fooks, Javajam, Sarah Moule and Shireen Francis: Jazz galore at The Hawth

Crawley’s Hawth Theatre has announced a new series of jazz events to delight lovers of sophisticated music over the next few months.

First up will be saxophonist Jo Fooks with pianist Ted Beament performing in the Spotlight Restaurant on Sunday, February 17. The gig will take place from 12pm to 2.30pm (£21.95) and listeners can enjoy the show with a traditional roast dinner (with a choice of meats), followed by dessert. Ted and Jo both had played in Humphrey Lyttelton’s band and now perform together, offering a selection of fun standards as well as tunes from their own records.

The next jazz lunch is on Sunday, April 7 (12pm-2.30pm, £21.95), with Javajam.

A Hawth spokesperson said: “This band features the vocals of Sarah-Jane Hassell who has worked extensively in the West End, including The Mistress in Evita, Cosette in Les Miserables and Ellen in Miss Saigon. She brings her wealth of experience to this musical journey from Gershwin to Porter and Bacharach to Norah Jones. Roger Lewin is the pianist and Phil Brown plays sax and flute.”

For those who would prefer an evening of jazz, When Peggy Met Ella celebrates two iconic singers in the studio on Friday, March 1 (7.45pm, £15).

Sarah Moule and Shireen Francis pay tribute to the great Peggy Lee and Ella Fitzgerald, accompanied by Ronnie Scott pianist Simon Wallace. Songs include ‘Black Coffee’, ‘The Lady Is A Tramp’, ‘Cheek To Cheek’, ‘Summertime’, ‘That Old Black Magic’ and many more.

To book tickets for these shows call the box office on 01293 553636.

