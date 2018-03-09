Joseph J Jones: new track ahead of Brighton date

Joseph J Jones releases a new track Speaking In Tongues through Communion Records ahead of a date at Brighton’s Hope And Ruin on March 14.

Spokeswoman Dulcie MacKechnie said: “Ahead of his upcoming UK and European tour, which includes a date at London’s Oslo, this eagerly-anticipated new single sees Joseph continue to cement his reputation as one of 2018’s most important breakout artists.

“Set to beating drums, layered with his trademark vocal and an instantly memorable hook, Speaking In Tongues explores the notion of trials and tribulations of a relationship on the brink. The emotive track is yet another example of Joseph’s beautifully refined storytelling ability.

“There’s something truly unique about Joseph J Jones. Having spent his formative years following in his father's footsteps, taking up boxing and performing in East End football pubs, Joseph was always fated to fight his way to stardom. Since arriving on the scene, Joseph has received support from BBC Radio 1 & 2, BBC 1Xtra, Radio X and Virgin Radio , with an incredible run of singles ‘Crawl’ and ‘Gospel Truth’, and has performed to thousands

at Citadel, Haldern Pop and Reeperbahn festivals.

“The upcoming tour will mark a meteoric twelve months for the twenty-six year old Brit who has toured relentlessly with his hypnotic pop songs and magnetic vocals.”