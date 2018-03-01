Martin Harley and Daniel Kimbro keep pushing blues boundaries in Lewes

Acoustic slide guitarist and singer-songwriter Martin Harley and bass player Daniel Kimbro play The Con Club, Lewes, on Saturday, March 3, in support of their album Static in the Wires.

Spokesman Geraint Jones said: “These musicians at the top of their game seek to push the boundaries of blues, folk and American roots music.

“Original compositions, harmony vocals, constant improvisation and good-humoured banter are the cornerstones of their live show.

“Both together and apart Martin and Daniel frequent the world’s stages, earning a combined experience that includes performances at Glastonbury, the Royal Albert Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, New Orleans Jazz Fest, the Blue Note Tokyo, the Transatlantic Sessions, Cognac Blues festival, and the Cayamo Cruise, among many others.”

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 in advance or £17 on the door.

Visit www.lewesconclub.com to find out more.

