More orchestral delights in Brighton Phil's continuing Sunday afternoon season

The second half of the Brighton Phil’s season of Sunday afternoon concerts at Brighton Dome opens on Sunday, January 20.

Artistic administrator Ian Brignall said: “If the first half of this Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2018/19 season captivated your musical senses, the next four concerts have got amazing musical surprises and some magnificent music written by some highly gifted composers.

“On January 20 we welcome back as cellist/director the brilliant Thomas Carroll. A former pupil of the Menuhin School, Thomas has forged a career as a highly sought-after solo cellist all over the world. For the last few years Thomas has been conducting to great acclaim, and we welcome him back for a concert of Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony, Schumann’s Cello Concerto and Mendelssohn’s ever-popular Symphony No.3, ‘the Scottish’.

“Prokofiev wrote the Classical Symphony copying the style of Haydn whilst still studying, and decided to test his own composition ability by writing it away from the piano. Schumann wrote his Cello Concerto towards the end of his life and though he never heard it performed, it is a hugely virtuosic work that makes huge demands on the cellist. Mendelssohn was, even early on in his career, a hugely talented and very popular composer – this symphony, his third, doesn’t disappoint; full of orchestral colour it depicts the Scottish highlands perfectly.

“For our second concert of 2019 we welcome back one of our most popular guest conductors, Stephen Bell, on Sunday, February 10. For this concert we head firmly into the realm of the late Romantic composers with Wagner’s atmospheric and hugely moving Prelude and Liebestod from his opera Tristan and Isolde. We welcome the Welsh soprano Camilla Roberts to sing Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs, four of the most beautiful and heartfelt songs ever written for voice and orchestra. To conclude this concert we change our emotional scene and head to the stunning writing of a very young Russian composer, Reinhold Glière. This first symphony was composed whilst he was still at music college, and shows a young composer with a terrific gift for melody and a mastery of orchestral writing.

“Barry Wordsworth, our conductor laureate, returns to conduct our last two concerts in March and we have two totally different programmes to whet the listener’s appetite.”

01273 709709 or www.brightondome.org.

