More than 100 singers set to perform Bach’s masterpiece

East Grinstead Choral Society is set to perform Bach’s B Minor Mass at Jubilee Community Centre, Charlwoods Road, East Grinstead, on Saturday, April 6 (7pm).

The concert, which is the choir’s first show of 2019, will be a rare opportunity for classical fans to enjoy J S Bach’s masterpiece performed by more than 100 singers.

The event will also feature five professional soloists and an orchestra playing on period instruments.

Organisers say that the choir has pulled out all the stops to make this a night to remember.

Musical director Richard Jenkinson said: “Bach’s B Minor Mass is an immense work and we’re very proud that we’ve been able to bring together a large choir, five excellent soloists and a very talented orchestra to perform it in the way it deserves to be heard.

“Performances on such a scale normally take place in much larger venues so it’s a real privilege for us to present it here in East Grinstead.

“It has become something of a tradition for works from this era to be played on period instruments and EGCS has taken a strong lead locally in this respect. This is important as it gives an authentic and appropriate orchestral sound, so we’re delighted that we will be joined by the Meridian Chamber Orchestra under its leader George Clifford.”

The soloists for the evening will be sopranos Jenni Harper and Jenny Bacon, countertenor Glenn Kesby, tenor Matthew Pochin and bass Michael Bundy.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £8 for students. People can purchase them from Bullfrog Music, Ship Street, East Grinstead. Alternatively, log on to www.egcs.co.uk or call 01342 328774.

East Grinstead Choral Society rehearses every Thursday evening during term time (7.30pm-9.45pm), at the Jubilee Community Centre. New members are welcome.

The choir performs classical works as well as music by contemporary composers like John Rutter, Bob Chilcott and Eric Whitacre.

Cuckfield Music Festival gets backing from council. Click here to find out more.