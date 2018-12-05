More tickets released to see Madness and The Fratellis in Brighton

If you missed out on tickets to see Madness, and special guests The Fratellis, earlier this year now is your chance to buy them.

The promoters have confirmed more tickets have been released to see the bands at The Brighton Centre on Saturday, December 22.

The gig is part of the band’s UK arena tour, which sees them perform around the country this month before finishing off in Brighton.

The Sound of Madness is a combination of people from North London that got together in the mid to late ‘70s and came up with a cacophony of music, noise, clothes, dressing up and having fun.

READ MORE: 11 experiences almost everyone in Sussex should try by the age of 40

Madness are one of the top 20 selling UK groups of all time, with seven top ten albums, 22 top 20 hits and more than six million album sales to their name.

It’s been an incredible few years for the nutty boys from their gold selling ‘Can’t Touch us Now’ album, sell out shows to their recent compilation ‘Full House – The Very Best Of Madness’.

Tickets are from £37.50 and can be booked by calling the Brighton Centre Box Office on 0844 847 1515 or visiting www.brightoncentre.co.uk

READ MORE: The mystery behind Sussex’s missing people – do you know where they are?