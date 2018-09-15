Music appreciation with Angela Zanders

Concert pianist and music lecturer Angela Zanders continues her courses on music appreciation at the studio in the New Park Centre, Chichester, starting on September 24.

They are open to anyone who enjoys classical music and is interested in learning more about the subject, she said.

Angela, who is a lecturer at Chichester University and performs regularly at venues throughout Sussex and Hampshire, has been lecturing in music appreciation for more than 25 years – all experience she will bring to bear on the classes she is about to give in Chichester.

“My lifelong passion for music has grown over the years by constantly discovering more about the background to classical music, the composers who wrote it and, above all, the search for an ever-greater understanding of how it works.

“This passion has always extended to wanting to share my interest and knowledge with those who love listening to classical music and would like to enhance their enjoyment, despite having little or no previous knowledge of the subject.”

Angela’s new course of eight sessions, starting on September 24, is entitled The Inspiration of Image in Music and will explore a wide variety of music inspired by such images as water, bells, the times of day and night.

For all her talks, Angela uses PowerPoint slides and video clips as well as demonstrating some of the musical examples at the piano.

Angela said: “The sessions are informal and friendly, and participants’ questions, ideas and thoughts are al-ways welcome as part of the discussion.

“Sessions take place at 1.30-3.30pm with a break halfway for tea/coffee.”

To reserve your space, or for any further information about the course, contact Angela on 07582 537123 or email a.zanders@hotmail.co.uk.

