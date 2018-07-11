Musical pupils need your votes to bag a cash grant from Tesco

A college steel pan band is calling out for votes to be awarded a Tesco grant.

St Paul’s Catholic College music department has been shortlisted to receive up to £4000 in cash as part of the Hayward’s Heath store’s community funding scheme.

Music teacher Elizabeth Holmes said: “We are incredibly excited by the prospect of being able to add to our set of steel pans.

“The band has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

It’s an inclusive ensemble, with pupils of all ages and musical experience welcome. This potential grant will secure the steel pan bands success moving forward into the future and allow more young people to share in the joy of music-making.”

The band currently has members from across all year groups. However there are currently not enough instruments for everyone.

This community funding will help the department to buy additional pans for their talented pupils, enabling them to enjoy making music together.

The money is coming from the company’s sale of plastic carrier bags.

St. Paul’s steel pan band has been running for the past five years as part of the diverse and exciting extra curricular programme offered by the music department at the school.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000, raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores, awarded to local community projects.

Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco said the Bags of Help has been a fantastic success with local communities deciding where the funds will go.