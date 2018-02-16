Paul Draper plays Mansun’s first album and captivating solo songs at The Haunt, Brighton

Former Mansun frontman Paul Draper heads to The Haunt, Brighton, on Monday, February 19 (7pm).

He is set to perform the first Mansun album – Attack of the Grey Lantern – in full, as well as tracks from his debut solo record, Spooky Action.

A spokesperson said: “Paul Draper was the frontman of one of the most iconic bands of the late ’90s.

“Over the course of three albums (a fourth issued posthumously), they achieved something unique – after fostering a fervent cult following, they managed to maintain critical and commercial success with a series of intensely radio friendly yet increasingly experimental records.

“Off the back of their biggest radio record, Mansun imploded in 2003 and Paul all but disappeared from view.

“Released on Kscope on August 11 last year, Spooky Action is the result of a decade of thinking, tinkering, writing, recording and focusing. Lyrically, it’s biting and brutally honest – an autobiography set to captivating, addictive melody across 11 songs that peak, then peak again, then peak again.”

“The record’s tracks veer from warped voodoo psych (‘Don’t Poke the Bear’) to synthetic soul (‘Things People Want’), from warped, razor wire rock ’n’ roll (‘Grey House’) to glorious widescreen analogue pop music (‘Jealousy Is A Powerful Emotion’).

Tickets cost £17.50.

Visit www.thehauntbrighton.co.uk.

