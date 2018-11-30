Rock musician and producer Mailman ready to launch second and third albums

Horsham-based recording artist and producer Mailman is set to play tracks from his 2018 double album, Yang Yin, with a full five-piece band at The REC Rooms in Horsham.

The event starts at 5pm on Sunday, December 16.

Independent support will come from acoustic singer-songwriter Trevor Clawson (5pm) and 2018 Horsham Battle of the Bands winners Son of Ugly (8.30pm). Mailman will be onstage at around 7pm.

Tickets are £3 on the door or in advance from the REC Rooms website, therecrooms.com. Tickets include a free download of Yang Yin.

The content of the album is like the ancient Taoist symbol on the cover. One half is light and fun, with a hint of darkness, and the other is ominous and brooding with a glimmer of hope.

“It was born out of the fact that I write in very different styles,” Stan says. “I’m drawn to very upbeat, poppy stuff sometimes and then other times I’m much more introspective and kind of progressive.”

The night will also double as the launch for Mailman’s brand new Brexit and Trump themed single ‘When Is Enough’, which will be released on January 18, 2019. The track is taken from the forthcoming third album S3ASON (season three).

This is a family friendly show and well behaved children are welcome.

Find out more about Mailman’s music at www.mailmanstan.co.uk.

