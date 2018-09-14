Rock 'n' roll variety back in Worthing!

After three decades on the road, the rock ‘n’ roll variety production That’ll Be The Day is back in Worthing with another brand-new show.

That’ll Be The Day has been acclaimed for its special ability to evoke nostalgia with live entertainment. The show is back on the road once again this year entertaining crowds of fans with classic hits from the 1950s, 60s and 70s intermixed with comedy. This latest production tours to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, September 22.

Originally established on the cabaret circuit in the late 1980s, the show began playing regional theatres in the early 1990s. Now it performs more than 200 shows a year to audiences across the UK. Trevor Payne, who first created the show back in 1986, still directs, produces and appears in the production today.

Trevor rewrites all the material for the show for each year, and more than six months is taken in planning and preparation.

Director, founder and cast member Trevor said: “It’s always a special thrill to come home to Worthing.

“I have great memories of growing up there.”

It was in Worthing that he used to watch the great bands of the era – bands that he is now paying tribute to.

“This new production has been in rehearsal for weeks. We like to set the bar higher each year. The cast we have now is so versatile and super talented.

“Why do people come back to see our show? I think we give value for money, our production is high quality and we connect with our audiences.

“It’s an experience to see That’ll Be The Day and the feedback after shows is without exception always positive.

“Our customers go out on a high and are genuinely lifted after a show. We think the new show will prove to be every bit as successful as the last one.”

That’ll Be The Day are supporters of Make-A-Wish UK, the charity which grants wishes to children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.

“This year they’re celebrating 30 years of granting magical wishes, providing ill children with hope for the future, strength to cope and resilience to fight their condition.

“Now entering its third year of collecting, That’ll Be The Day is delighted to have raised more than £250,000 in donations from its audiences across the UK.

Tickets for That’ll Be The Day are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/win-tickets-to-this-year-s-southdowns-folk-festival-in-bognor-regis-1-8634890



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/keith-vaughan-works-bequeathed-to-chichester-s-pallant-house-gallery-1-8634400



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/grimly-appropriate-setting-for-tale-of-chichester-murders-1-8634414



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/concert-pianist-martin-james-bartlett-plays-steyning-1-8634351



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/important-meeting-for-shoreham-s-ropetackle-1-8634367



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-worthing-area-1-8632796