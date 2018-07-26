Ryan sings the greats in home-town Worthing

Worthing’s Ryan Mac takes to his home town’s Pavilion Theatre stage, promising the “ultimate swing experience”, also featuring special guest and Sinatra tribute Stephen Triffitt (Saturday July 28, 7.30pm).

“The show takes its audience on a journey through the best of swing music including Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Buble and more,” Ryan says.

The concert will raise money for the Trevor Mann Baby unit: “I was born three months early and they saved my life.

“Without them I would not be here. I hope to raise thousands for them.

“It is amazing that Stephen has come on board. He is like a mentor for me. I went to see him, and we got chatting and he said to me ‘Would you like me to be your guest?’ I said ‘How much is your fee?’ He said he was only joking, but I wasn’t joking!

“Stephen will be doing some of Sinatra’s biggest hits. I will be doing mostly Sinatra songs but also Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Robbie Williams, Sammy Davis Jnr, people like that… great timeless songs from a golden era, my tribute to the golden era of swing.

“I have been a fan of Sinatra’s music since the age of five. My grandad used to sit me down in front of the record player and insisted on absolute silence while we were listening to Sinatra… silence followed by my grandmother saying ‘You love Frank Sinatra more than you love me!’

“You just can’t put into words what made Frank Sinatra so special. Frank Sinatra was beyond words. He was an amazing entertainer and a great singer and an easy, effortless performer. The way he sang the songs was just unique to him. There is no one else like him. No one else could possibly ever do it in the way he did. You just can’t say what made him so incredible.”

Almost inevitably Ryan started to sing… and he even got to sing with Robbie Williams: “I wrote to Robbie Williams’ management and shared my passion for that kind of music.

“I was in the front row and Robbie Williams spotted me in the crowd and I sang with him for half a minute or so. It was a very special moment. The tremendous feeling it gave me made me realise what I wanted to do.”

2017 was a good year for Ryan. He auditioned for ITVs’ X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent and reached the stage short of being televised. Now he is putting his focus on developing his stage show.

“I have brought myself back from the TV talent show stuff. I am really passionate about swing music. I don’t think they were really that interested in it, but I really want to tour this year. This is a new show and I want to take it to bigger venues.

“I am lucky to have this tribute to these timeless golden hits with these amazing musicians, some of the world’s greatest musicians.

“I definitely need management and some sort of PR help and some sort of marketing support now to help me take it all further. It has been a lot of hard work to get this far.”

Tickets from worthingtheatres.co.uk.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/queen-tribute-in-bognor-s-regis-centre-1-8576986



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/dame-evelyn-glennie-at-the-petworth-festival-1-8576994



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/review-chichester-symphony-orchestra-1-8577076



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/serenade-from-worthing-symphony-orchestra-players-1-8576973



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/vocal-harmony-trio-blake-headline-worthing-hospice-fundraiser-1-8576969



http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/some-enchanted-evening-in-southwick-1-8576235