Schubert and Brahms for Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra

Schubert and Brahms will be on the programme for Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra’s symphony concert on Sunday, March 18 at 3pm.

Spokeswoman Lynda Bartram said: “The Worthing Philharmonic spring concert will as usual be conducted by music director Dominic Grier and will feature two major 19th-century symphonies: Schubert no 8 The Unfinished and Brahms First op 68 in C minor. The concert opens with the Wagner overture to The Flying Dutchman

“The Flying Dutchman overture is taken from the German opera which was inspired by a dreadful sea journey experienced when Wagner, destitute and unable to pay his debts, escaped with his pregnant wife from Prussia to London. The journey involved a very rough sea crossing from Riga to the port of London that should have taken eight days but lasted for over three weeks as the boat had to take shelter in a Norwegian fjord. The first performance was in January 1843.

“The two-movement Schubert Unfinished Symphony was composed in 1822. A third movement may well have been sketched but was believed by some to be formed into the entr’acte for the incidental music to Rosamunde. Many regard this well-known and frequently-performed delightful work as the first romantic symphony.

“Brahms’ First Symphony was sketched in 1854, but took over 20 years to complete as he was very critical of his work, being expected to follow the grand style of Beethoven. It was not performed until his life-long pianist and composer friend Clara Schumann encouraged him to do so. She particularly liked the Alpine Horn theme in the last movement and convinced him to perform the symphony in November 1876 in Karlshuhe. It was not published until a few years later.”

Lynda added: “Do come and support your local musicians in the self-funded full symphony orchestra established almost 70 years ago and regular performer in the wonderful Assembly Hall. It is a registered charity and would welcome your support both in the audience and as a Friend of the Orchestra requiring a modest subscription. Friends receive a discount on ticket prices and get a newsletter.

“The spring concert is on Sunday afternoon March 18 at 3pm at the Assembly Hall.”

Tickets are £9, £13, £16 with children under 16 and students £3, available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 or online www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.