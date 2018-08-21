Shoreham Chamber Choir offers workshop performance

The Shoreham Chamber Choir is celebrating its new residence at St Nicolas Old Shoreham with a workshop performance on August 28.

Promising a programme of “marvellous” choral works, they will also be announcing their programme for the next twelve months.

Lena Urquhart, Shoreham Chamber Choir director and organist and musical director at St Nicolas Old Shoreham, said: “This magnificent choir, founded by extensive local musical talent committed to the live performance of rarely-heard choral works, has for 35 years,been an integral part of Shoreham and Adur life, raising money for the upkeep of many local churches, while also completing concert tours to France, Germany and Norway. Its past includes representing Adur for the inaugural twinning visit to Riom, and more recently, taking part in the BBC Radio Sussex Shoreham Air Disaster Bridge Event in 2015 and the BBC Community Heroes Awards of the same year.

“The choir has recently gone through a period of renewal, growing in size, and continuing to attract talented singers.

“The exciting and innovative programme over the next twelve months includes a concert in St Peter’s Beeding on December 1, a Nine Lessons and Carols in the week before Christmas in St Mary’s Wiston, where candle light will be obligatory as they don’t have electricity, and a performance of The Seven Last Words from the Cross by Heinrich Schutz, sung in German, during Holy Week (April 16) 2019 in St Nicolas. The choir is also very proud to announce a new relationship with The Churches Conservation Trust which is planning a series of concerts for us in rarely-used Sussex churches during early summer 2019.

“All are welcome at St Nicolas Old Shoreham on August 28 at 7.30pm to enjoy some lovely music.”

