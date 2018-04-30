Singer Imogen Ryall in Chichester

Chichester’s La Havana Jazz Club is offering an evening with vocalist Imogen Ryall on Friday, May 11.

Organiser Nic Saunders said: “This will be a great evening of swinging standards and beautiful ballads as Imogen will also be backed by the Nic Saunders Trio featuring world class-drummer Darren Beckett and one of the favourite bass players on the scene, Nigel Thomas.

“In addition we welcome an amazing local duo for the support slot with talented harmonica player Rob McCann and guitarist Izzy Stephens.

“We look forward to seeing you there!”

Imogen made her singing debut at the age of 17 at The Chichester Jazz Festival, which was broadcast on BBC Radio 2.

She studied at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama and is a former member of The National Youth Jazz Orchestra,

“Imogen’s career has since encompassed several recordings, a three-year residency at London’s prestigious Dorchester Hotel and several tours of Europe, the Middle East and South Korea.

“Closer to home, she has performed at London’s Jazz Café, 606 Club, Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and the Barbican Hall and has worked with many of the country’s finest jazz artists including Julian Nicholas (Loose Tubes), Bobby Wellins, Liam Noble and Jim Mullen.

“Imogen’s extensive repertoire also incorporates a number of vocalese compositions and she has written lyrics to standard tunes and instrumental solos including Charlie Haden’s Waltz for Ruth and Charlie Parker’s My Little Suede Shoes. Her lyrics to Bobby Wellins’ CU CB, Larry Golding’s Mixed Message and Lawns by Carla Bley can all be heard on her forthcoming Quintet album.”

Entry on the door is £7 with £4 for students.

To book a seat please call/text 07709939993.

La Havana Jazz Club. 3 Little London, Chichester, PO19 1PH.

