Slavonic string quartets and an interactive family concert from Ensemble Reza in Sussex

Following a dazzling start to their 2017/18 concert season by award-winning young generation artists –pianist Pavel Kolesnikov, violinist Julia Pusker and guitarist Andrey Lebedev – the Haywards Heath Music Society present the popular Ensemble Reza this month.

The virtuoso musicians offer an evening of Slavonic string quartets including works by Dvorak and Shostakovich on Saturday, February 24 (7pm), at Haywards Heath Methodist Church, Perrymount Road.

Next month husband and wife piano duo, Philippa Harrison and James Willshire, will play works by Schubert, Debussy and the gorgeous Scheherazade by Rimsky Korsakov on Saturday, March 24 (7.45pm) at St Wilfrid’s Church.

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra Ambassadors play jazz classics from The Great American Songbook and swing-era standards on Saturday, April 28.

The concerts are open to non-members, and tickets cost £12 for members and £15 for non-members. Under 18s and student tickets cost £3 or £5 for non-members. Tickets are available from Carousel Music, Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, or on the door.

To encourage parents to bring their family along, up to two adults accompanied by an under-18 will be admitted for half price.

To find out more call the secretary on 01444 456227 or visit www.haywardsheathmusicsociety.org.uk.

Ensemble Reza family concert

The Ensemble Reza Family Concert is at The King’s Church, Burgess Hill, on Saturday, March 10 (2.30pm-5pm), featuring music and dance from around the world.

The afternoon is ideal for primary school age children and will start with a lively, interactive concert. Then kids can have a go on string, wind and brass instruments with partners West Sussex Music.

For those wanting to try music classes, the Kindermusik programme focuses on developing musicianship for primary school children.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for ages five to 18. Family tickets (two adults, two children) cost £28, or £32 for two adults and three children.

Tickets from Carousel Music, The King’s Church or www.ensemblereza.com.

