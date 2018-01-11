Spectacular tribute to Tina Turner comes to Brighton

A breathtaking tribute to Tina Turner is coming to Theatre Royal Brighton, on Wednesday, January 31 (7.30pm).

Totally Tina has been the UK’s official number one Tina Turner tribute for the past five years (voted for by the Agents Association of Great Britain), with a Lifetime Achievement Award under its belt and a fast-growing gig schedule across the UK and Europe.

Now seven years in the making, this long-running tribute to the Queen of Rock and Roll is still in demand, and the band, fronted by Liverpool-born singer Justine Riddoch, aims to perform with the same passion and attention to detail that first earned them the top spot in 2013.

Justine said: “The support of our many fans across the country is humbling. They’re truly amazing and incredibly loyal. Every year, we make ourselves a promise to pull out all the stops so that the show is the very best it can be and the audience goes home buzzing.”

Justine is no stranger to the stage, having been treading the boards on the north-west circuit for more than 26 years.

Her career changed direction in 2002 when she won ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes as Anastacia, and for the next six years, her tribute show, Justine is Anastacia, performed all over the world.

When Anastacia stopped releasing albums, Justine decided to create Totally Tina.

The current tribute concert features state-of-the-art video screens, lighting and sound systems, industry-respected musicians and dancers, professionally choreographed routines, vibrant stage costumes, fire-performers and Justine’s own uncanny take on Tina Turner.

For the first time ever, the band has been asking its audiences what they’d like to hear played, so songs like ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’, ‘Typical Male’, ‘Undercover Agent for the Blues’, ‘I Don’t Wanna Lose You’, ‘Help’ and ‘Legs’ – all chosen by the fans – will be added to classics like ‘Nutbush City Limits’ and ‘Simply The Best’.

Call the box office on 0844 871 7627.

