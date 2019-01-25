Steyning Jazz Club set to welcome Pete Letanka

Pete Letanka, a professional jazz pianist, composer and an associate of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, brings his sextet The Cape Crusaders to Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, February 1.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Pete was a Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition winner, winning a scholarship to study under Mark Polishook at the University of Maine, USA. He graduated in 1997 with a first-class BA (hons) after which he formed the Pete Letanka Trio, with bassist Andy Hamil and drummer Winston Clifford.

"They soon took the London jazz scene by storm, performing at Ronnie Scott’s, the Purcell Room, and the Queen Elizabeth Hall. He was signed with Zephyr Records in 2005 who released his debut album Afrostocracy.

"Since then he has been involved with the Children’s Music Workshop and has led projects for the Royal Opera House and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. His sextet, with Alice Leggett, saxophone; Sam Warner, trumpet; Raph Clarkson, trombone; Ed Babar, bass; Sophie Alloway, drums; and, of course, Pete Letanka on piano, will be playing, as well as the jazz standards, a tribute to the inspirational music of Charles Mingus and Abdulla Ibrahim.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ 8.00pm.

Doors open 7.15pm. Information Sid Bailey Tel: 01273 430211

