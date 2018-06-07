Stunning tribute to Whitney Houston at The Hawth

Whitney Houston’s music lives on in a captivating theatre show that consistently receives standing ovations and rave reviews.

Whitney: Queen of the Night is at The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, on Sunday, June 24 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “The production is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.

“The award-winning show features a sensational line-up of musicians and artistes, with a powerhouse and breathtaking performance from rising West End star Shanice Smith as Whitney.

“Taking us on a magical rollercoaster ride through three decades of classic hits, Shanice, winner of Brit Idol and graduate of the world famous Brit School (where the likes of Adele and Leona Lewis cut their teeth), has triumphed in the role and has astounded audiences wherever she plays.

“Beautifully remembering the most highly awarded female artiste in the world, the music of Whitney Houston has touched most of us at some time in our lives.”

Hits include: ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, ‘One Moment In Time’, ‘I’m Every Woman’, ‘My Love is Your Love’, ‘So Emotional Baby’, ‘Run to You’, ‘Saving All My Love’, ‘I Will Always Love You’ and many more.

Tickets cost £26 (discounts £24). Call 01293 553636.

