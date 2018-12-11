Suede announce Brighton date on 2019 tour

Following a series of well-received European dates earlier this year including two sold out London shows at Eventim Apollo, Suede have announced a nationwide UK tour for April 2019.

They will be playing Brighton Dome on Tue 23 Apr 2019

Suede’s new tour follows the release of new top 5 album, ‘The Blue Hour’, the final part of the triptych of albums recorded by the band since they reformed and released 2013’s ‘Bloodsports’ and their acclaimed Sky Arts documentary Suede: The Insatiable Ones. The album is also complemented by some of the subject matter of Brett Anderson’s recent memoir ‘Coal Black Mornings’.

Tickets go onsale Friday 14th December at 9am via www.gigsandtours.com / http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Mon 15 Apr 2019 Newcastle O2 Academy

Tue 16 Apr 2019 Blackburn King Georges

Wed 17 Apr 2019 Nottingham Rock City

Fri 19 Apr 2019 Manchester Albert Hall

Sun 21 Apr 2019 Bristol O2 Academy

Tue 23 Apr 2019 Brighton Dome

Wed 24 Apr 2019 Leeds O2 Academy

Fri 26 Apr 2019 Cardiff University Great Hall

Sat 27 Apr 2019 Southampton O2 Guildhall

Sun 28 Apr 2019 Cambridge Corn Exchange

http://www.suede.co.uk

