Superwoman singer Rebecca Ferguson brings tour to Bexill

Singer Rebecca Ferguson performs at De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill, on Friday February 16.

A spokesperson said: “After coming runner-up on the seventh series of UK’s The X Factor, Rebecca has not been short of success since her first appearance on the reality TV show in 2010.

“Having co-written her record-breaking debut album Heaven, and going on to release a further three follow-ups, she has proven herself to be a recording artist with a passion for her craft that is second to none.

“Released in 2011, Heaven, was a critical and commercial success selling 128,000 copies in its first week and peaked at No. 3 in the UK Official Charts, making her the fastest-selling debut solo artist of the past decade (2007-2017).

“Going onto release her strong debut follow up, Freedom, in 2013, and then her third studio album Lady Sings The Blues (covering a number of jazz classics made famous by Billie Holiday), Rebecca shows off her versatile style with ease.

“Having released her fourth album Superwoman, Rebecca has come a long way from the shy twenty-something audiences first saw on television seven years ago.”

The concert starts at 7pm.

Tickets cost £28.50, £35 or £60. Visit www.dlwp.com or call the box office on 01424 229111.

