Ten terrific concerts at The Capitol, Horsham, this month: Fiery flamenco, Irish pop and a farewell gig from The Searchers

There’s a variety of excellent music coming to The Capitol, Horsham, this March, starting with Juan Martin in Concert on Sunday, March 10 (7.30pm).

Voted into the top three flamenco guitarists in the world by Guitar Player USA, Juan will introduce and play his brilliant compositions within the forms of the great flamenco tradition.

Jackson Live In Concert

Tickets cost £19.50.

On Thursday, March 14, Irish country-pop crossover star Nathan Carter brings his Born For The Road 2019 tour to the venue.

A spokesperson said: “As one of Ireland’s biggest live music acts, Nathan is becoming a household name, with tracks from Stayin’ Up All Night (his 2016 album) becoming hits, such as ‘Wagon Wheel’ and ‘I Wanna Dance’.

“He’s previously beaten the likes of Drake and Beyonce to the top of the charts in Ireland, a monumental feat – with his last album, 2017’s Livin’ The Dream, being no different, going straight to No. 1.”

Lee Mead

For fans of ’60s music, The Searchers bring their Farewell Concert Tour to Horsham on Saturday, March 16 (7.30pm, £25).

The original ‘buoy band’, Fisherman’s Friends, perform in the theatre on Wednesday, March 20 (7.30pm, £26.50), as part of the Horsham District Year of Culture.

Then the awesome Dire Straits tribute Money For Nothing play on Friday, March 22 (7.30pm, £24.50).

Lee Mead: My Story – a Dream That Became a Reality will provide a treat for musical lovers on Sunday, March 24 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £25.50-£47.

A spokesperson said: “Selected from thousands of performers Lee Mead was thrust into the spotlight in 2007 to play the iconic role of Joseph in the West end, an incredible run that had to be extended to satisfy public demand to see Lee wear the coat of many colours.”

Since then, he has appeared in such classic shows as Wicked, Legally Blonde and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as well as TV programmes like Casualty and Holby city.

Lee’s Capitol appearance will take the form of an intimate interview, where he will talk about the magical moments of his career and showcase his brilliant singing voice.

There are three more stunning tribute acts lined-up for the end of the month.

Hello Again: The Story of Neil Diamond will be in the theatre on Thursday, March 28 (7.30pm, £23), Roy Orbison and The Travelling Wilburys Experience is on Friday, March 29 (7.30pm, £24.50), and Jackson Live In Concert is the big gig for Saturday, March 30 (7.30pm, £23.50).

There’s something for classical music lovers too as Horsham Symphony Orchestra return on Sunday, March 31 (7.30pm, £14).

Featuring 2018 BBC Young Musician String Finalist, the acclaimed Horsham-born double-bass player Will Duerden, the musicians perform Verdi’s Overture ‘La forza del destino’, Eduard Tubin’s Double Bass Concerto and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op. 36.

Call the box office on 01403 750220.