Ten things coming up in the Chichester area

Things you mustn't miss...

1 Music. Singer Namvula has chosen Chidham for her out-of-London album launch. Chidham Village Hall, Saturday, April 14 at 8pm. Tickets are available from Bookends (Emsworth) and www.wegottickets.com.

2 Theatre. The Memory of Water will be the spring production from the Chichester Players, with Simon Walters directing the play for the second time. Mary, now a consultant psychiatric doctor at a major London Hospital, lives a dysfunctional relationship with another doctor who himself is married with children. When her mother dies, Mary returns to her childhood home on the north Yorkshire coast for the funeral. The production is at Chichester High School from April 11-14. Tickets on www.chichesterplayers.org.uk.

3 Art. The little art gallery in West Wittering is celebrating its first birthday after a successful first year in business. Linda Foskett, who runs it with Karen Ongley-Snook, is delighted at the way the gallery, in a former butcher’s shop, has established itself so quickly. The birthday show runs until April 19, 10.30am-5pm, Thursday-Sunday, at the gallery in Rookwood Road, West Wittering, PO20 8LT.

4 Theatre. A stage classic from the man best known as Dad’s Army’s Private Godfrey is the next challenge for the Funtington Players. Friends and co-directors Heather Birchenough and Sue Wilkins are masterminding a revival of The Ghost Train by Arnold Ridley at West Ashling village hall from April 10-14. Tickets on 07565 464271.

5 Music. Chichester Voices’ next concert is I Was Glad, showcasing the music of Sir Charles Hubert Parry. Blest Pair of Sirens and I Was Glad will be featured. The performance is at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 14 at St Thomas a Becket’s Church, Church Lane, Pagham, PO21 4NU.

6 Fun. Chichester’s award-winning Story Factory is embracing food and felony this Easter with a theme of Crime and Nourish-ment. It all takes place on Friday, April 13 at St Wilfrid’s Hall in Durnford Close, just across the road from Parklands Primary School. Call 01243 533421

7 Theatre. A stage premiere from the pen of one of the world’s greatest thriller writers, Gallowglass comes to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, April 10 to 14. The author is Ruth Rendell, writing as Barbara Vine. When Sandor snatched little Joe from the path of a London tube train, he was quick to make clear the terms of the rescue. “I saved your life” he told the homeless youngster, “so your life belongs to me now.” 01483 440000 (top circle).

8 Theatre. The psychological thriller Killing Time is the next production from the Arundel Players. A chance meeting in a supermarket brings Rick, played by Jamie Potts, and Jane, played by Angela Barber, together after Jane offers Rick a lift home and goes in for a drink. All is not as it seems, though... The Priory Playhouse, London Road, Arundel, BN18 9FA; 07523 417926. 7.30pm until Saturday, April 14.

9 Music. Chichester’s La Havana Jazz Club welcomes Benn Clatworthy (left) on Friday, April 13. Benn will be accompanied by Nic Saunders on piano and Simon Thorpe on bass with Bobby Worth on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm with the support band. Entry on the door is £8.50 with £4 for students. To book a seat, call/text 07709939993. La Havana Jazz Club, 3 Little London.

10 Music. The Robert Headley Music Prize is the big reward as Funtington Music Group holds its 15th Student Showcase Competition on April 18 at 7.30pm in the University of Chichester Chapel. University of Chichester music students will be competing. The adjudicator is Lisa Smith, of Chichester College. Laura Ritchie will introduce the students and interview them briefly before the adjudication. Tickets £15 (free to Chichester University students) at the door or pre-book on 01243 378900.

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/jeeves-and-wooster-in-bognor-this-week-1-8454033



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/jeeves-and-wooster-in-bognor-this-week-1-8454033



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/poetry-launches-at-university-of-chichester-1-8454017



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/come-and-sing-in-petworth-1-8453965



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/pam-ayres-returns-to-worthing-1-8453982



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/recruiting-night-for-angmering-chorale-1-8453987



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/jeeves-and-wooster-in-bognor-this-week-1-8454033