The Drifters bring their timeless hits to East Grinstead

The Drifters have embarked on a 60-date UK tour with a brand new show coming to East Grinstead’s Chequer Mead Theatre on Friday, May 18 (7.30pm, £24).

Spokesman John Smith said: “The group have previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and have produced an incredible list of hits including: ‘Saturday Night At The Movies’, ‘Come on Over to My Place’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Under the Boardwalk’ and many, many more.

“Now in their 65th anniversary year, The Drifters are back on the road with a line-up hand-picked by Tina Treadwell, president of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name.

“Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King. Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK and overseeing hits such as ‘More Than A Number’ and ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row’.

“After the passing of her parents, it was down to Tina to continue the legacy of The Drifters name. Now, in the group’s 65th anniversary year, Tina has announced a brand new show.

“Tina, who previously worked for Disney as an executive producer and casting director, believes this current line-up is one of the best to date.”

Tickets on www.thedrifters.co.uk or call the box office on 01342 302000.

