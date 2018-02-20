The Jive Aces lead all-day jive

The Jive Aces return to host an all-day jive at Worthing’s Assembly Hall.

On Saturday, February 24, The Jive Aces present a 12-hour marathon of non-stop jive, swing and rock ’n’ roll.

For the sixth year running, they invite their audiences to jump, bop and stroll on the huge dance floor to five of the top roots and vintage bands around. There will also be various DJs, vintage stalls, a bar and food available throughout the day.

The line-up this year features The Jive Aces, Mike Sanchez & The Portions, The Class of 58, Aisha Khan & Her Rajahs and Bamboozle, plus DJs Mouse, Terry Elliott and Jivin’ Man.

Over 20 years the Jive Aces have established themselves as the UK’s top jive and swing band. They are considered one of the hardest-working bands in the business with more than 300 shows a year, and they have just returned home from a six-week USA tour. Known for their high-energy jump and spectacular stage show in their hallmark yellow suits, the band’s repertoire stretches from the timeless tunes of the swing era to the glitz of the Rat Pack, with a dash of rhythm & blues, swinging jazz and the roots of rock ‘n’ roll. They feature songs made famous by greats such as Louis Prima, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bobby Darin, Louis Armstrong, Sammy Davis Jr and Ella Fitzgerald along with a wide selection of originals taken from their albums.

The Jive Aces became first live band to reach the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent famously putting Simon Cowell “in a good mood”, followed by a performance for The Queen as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The band has performed at hundreds of festivals including Glastonbury, Montreux Jazz Festival and The Hop Farm Festival. They also headlined and sold out the first-ever swing dance at the Royal Albert Hall.

During their career they have opened for and worked with some of the best artists around including Van Morrison, Chick Corea, Kenny Ball, Toto, The Proclaimers, Keely Smith and celebrities such as John Travolta, Priscilla Presley and Juliette Lewis among many others. They also had many TV and radio appearances such as Alan Titchmarsh, Come Dine With Me, Good Day LA and The People’s Strictly.

They have received many awards for their contribution to music and extensive charity work including The Derry International Music Award and The Variety Club Award for supporting the Say No To Drugs Say Yes To Life campaign for over a decade.

The Jive Aces are: Ian Clarkson – lead vocals, ukulele, trumpet; Big John Fordham – tenor sax, clarinet; Alex Douglas – Trombone; Vince “Professor” Hurley – piano; Ken Smith – double bass; and Peter “Bilky” Howell – drums.