The Searchers play all their hits at The Hawth, Crawley

The Searchers play The Hawth in Crawley on Sunday, June 3 (7.30pm).

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “After 55 years of non-stop touring you would imagine that a group like The Searchers would be either ready to hang up their high-button black stage suits or at least severely trim their punishing schedule. In fact, last year’s datesheet of 150 shows is already a cut-back on their regular run of 200-plus concerts a year.”

Lorraine continued: “The last months of 2017 saw The Searchers closing the show as a headline act on all-star bill that boasted Gerry and The Pacemakers, The Tremeloes, Love Affair vocalist Steve Ellis and Vanity Fare, which sold out almost every performance. It proved to be the most successful ’60s package of the past two decades with the vast Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow not only having to sell the orchestra seats set high up behind the performers but also obtaining special permission to make standing room only spaces available.

“The Searchers were formed in the late ’50s as a skiffle group by John McNally who was joined by guitarist Mike Pender, drummer Chris Curtis and bassist Tony Jackson. With the addition of lead vocalist Johnny Sandon they soon grew into a solid five-piece who commanded an impressive following in their home town of Liverpool.

“When Sandon left the outfit in 1962 the remaining four quit their jobs in order to take up the offer of a short residency at the famous Star Club in Hamburg playing alongside The Beatles, Gerry and The Pacemakers and a host of other beat groups trying to make their mark in the world of youth music.

“When The Beatles started the storm that became tagged Merseybeat, The Searchers took their chance in 1963 and under the guidance of PYE Records’ Tony Hatch shot to number one in the charts with their debut disc ‘Sweets For My Sweet’.

Tickets on 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.