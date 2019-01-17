The Supersonic ’70s Show: a power-packed celebration of pop

Possibly the greatest 1970s extravaganza in the UK heads to The Capitol, Horsham, this month.

The Supersonic ’70s Show will be at the theatre on Saturday, January 26 (7.30pm).

Fancy dress is encouraged for this trip back in time to the iconic decade, which features ‘catsuit wonder girl’ vocalist Janey Bombshell and a live band.

A spokesperson said: “This all-live band delivers a power packed spectacle that will have the women dancing in the aisles and the men air guitaring to all those hits from this golden age of pop.

“From the towering might of Queen, Fleetwood Mac and ELO, to the pin-up pop of David Cassidy, David Essex and Donny Osmond, and the foot stompin’ sounds of Sweet, T.Rex, Mud and Suzi Quatro, you won’t have time to catch your breath!

“Taking you on a tantalising trip down memory lane with timeless classics by The Carpenters, 10cc and Elton John, the band even add in a touch of Grease and the Eurovision song contest all played to exquisite precision.”

Tickets cost £21.50. Call The Capitol box office on 01403 750220.

Also at The Capitol

Ramin Karimloo brings his From Now On Tour to the theatre on Wednesday, January 30 (7.30pm).

The concert is part of the Horsham District Year of Culture.

A spokesperson said: “One of the world’s most accomplished stars of the West End and Broadway Stage, Ramin Karimloo will return to the UK to perform his exciting new show, From Now On, with his acclaimed Broadgrass Band.

“Ramin’s unique style of revisiting celebrated songs from musical theatre in a sublime folk style has won him an army of fans around the world.

“His stage work has seen him perform across the globe in some of the world’s most acclaimed productions and take lead roles in Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, Les Miserables, Anastasia, The Secret Garden, Chess and Murder Ballad.”

Tickets cost £28.50.

