Trio Martinu delight Chichester audience - review

REVIEW BY Chris Linford

The Funtington Music Group welcomed the Trio Martinu on 14 November at the University of Chichester. The Trio have played together for nearly 30 years, and although originally from Prague, they have travelled internationally, playing all over the world.

The Trio’s first piece was well chosen, Bohuslav Martinu’s Piano Trio No 3 in C Major, H322. It immediately established, due to its musically technical demands, the calibre of the Trio. The three musicians proved capable of the highest order of ensemble playing, with an impressive and captivating performance. The varied character of the first movement was convincingly interpreted, and the adagio was played with yearning reflectivity. The finale was particularly memorable.

The second piece was Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No 1 in D Minor Opus 49. This enormously demanding work allowed the Trio to demonstrate each soloist’s individual technical brilliance, as well as their mutual co-ordination as an ensemble. Jaroslav Matejka’s exquisite cello tones and deeply musical phrasing was a pleasure to listen to, and Pavel Safarik’s violin brought a splendid interpretation and vibrancy to the melody. The pianist, Petr Jirikovsky, throughout communicated a wonderful appreciation of Mendelssohn’s breadth and diversity, which held the Trio together. The finale was spell-binding and left the audience thoroughly enthusiastic and entertained.

After the interval the Trio played Dvorak’s Piano Trio No 3 in F Minor Opus 65. This work was written after the composer’s mother and child had died and often reflects his deep felt sorrow. The Trio Martinu successfully communicated this dichotomy, reflecting the composer’s diverse emotional palette, balancing light with dark, gravity with mischief. Indeed after the melancholic third movement, the Trio ended the contrasting more joyful final allegro with a remarkable passionate and effective performance.

Chris Hough, Chairman of the Funtington Music Group, said, “Superlative performances by the Trio Martinu, thrilling! We were delighted to be offered an encore and the audience showed their genuine appreciation with much applause. This was an evening to remember.”

Further details of the Funtington Music Group can be obtained from the Membership Secretary, Mrs Elizabeth Brooks, on 01 243 378900.

