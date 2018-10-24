Venue and date change for Tom Odell Brighton gig

Tom Odell was due to perform at the Brighton Centre tomorrow night (Thursday, October 25) but now both the venue and date have been changed.

Instead of performing at the Brighton Centre, which can hold 4,500 people, the Sussex-born and bred singer will perform at the smaller Brighton Dome, which can only accommodate 1,800 fans.

Plus the pop concert has been moved from Thursday to Saturday (October 28).

On a statement on the Brighton Centre website it said: “Due to some previously unforeseen scheduling conflicts around the release of Tom’s new album Jubilee Road, we unfortunately need to reschedule the upcoming Tom Odell date from Thursday October, 25 to Saturday, October 27.

“This also means the event will now be moving from the Brighton Centre to the Brighton Dome.”

Although the Brighton Centre did not tweet about the change, the Brighton Dome did tweet on October 10 saying it was now hosting the gig – giving fans who had already bought tickets 12 days notice if they needed to cancel due to a cancellation deadline of Monday, October 22.

One annoyed fan tweeted the Brighton Dome asking why she had not been informed about the change in date and venue.

However a spokesman for the Brighton Centre did say that every ticket holder had been contacted individually.

It would seem the gig has not been selling that well, with the smaller Brighton Dome stating today there are still tickets available for this weekend’s show.

The move in venue means there are new age restrictions.

Due to a reduced seating capacity from the original venue, there will now be an unreserved balcony seating format upstairs at the Brighton Dome operating on a first come first served basis.

Seating is limited so once the balcony is full, all remaining seated ticket holders will be admitted to the general admission area downstairs. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult in the seating area.

The website also states that some seats in the balcony may have a restricted view.

Original standing ticket holders will be admitted into the floor standing area as usual but any children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

All original tickets are still valid for the new date.

