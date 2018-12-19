Win tickets to see Peter Andre in concert

Five lucky readers are in with the chance of winning a pair of tickets to see Peter Andre perform at The Brighton Centre on Wednesday, March 13.

The Celebrating 25 Years tour will see Peter encompass his musical journey through the years, performing his best loved hits from his early years to his most recent tracks.

Peter says: “This tour has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to get back out on stage in front of the fans in Brighton that have supported me over the last 25 years.

“I’m blessed to have had such a great career in entertainment for that time – it is something really special, and this tour will be a celebration of everything I have worked for.”

Following his breakthrough in Australia, which saw his second single Gimme Little Sign peak at number three in the Australian charts, Peter released his second studio album, Natural, in the UK which reached Number One in the album charts.

It included the infamous Mysterious Girl, which shot to Number Two in the UK singles charts, and later went on to hit the top spot when it was re-released by public demand in 2004.

Peter’s music career peaked during the 90s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK.

He had several Number One hit singles, two Number One albums and toured all over the world, collecting a multitude of national and international accolades along the way. His chart success led to major tours throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

During his 25 years in the spotlight, Peter has showcased his diverse musical talent, releasing 12 different albums, all with a unique twist.

2014 saw the singer songwriter release a brand-new sound to add to his collection, with the debut of his swing album Big Night followed in 2015 with Come Fly With Me.

To win a pair of tickets just answer this simple question:

Which celebrity did Peter Andre marry after they met on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!?

a) Kerry Katona b) Alex Best c) Katie ‘Jordan’ Price d) Jennie Bond

Send your answer, along with your name and contact number, to alex.jenkins@jpimedia.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 11.59pm, entries received after this date will not be counted.

The winning tickets are valid to see Peter Andre at The Brighton Centre on Wednesday, March 13 2019. One pair of tickets per winner only and at least one adult must be present. No purchase necessary. Tickets are non-exchangeable.

Winners will be required to collect their tickets from the box office on the night of the show. Any travel and accommodation will not be included in the prize.

Tickets to see Peter Andre at The Brighton Centre are on sale now. For more information, visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk or call the box office on 0844 847 1515.