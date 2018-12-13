Winter Wonderland is the promise from Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir

Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir will be putting on the glitz in a Winter Wonderland Concert for two performances at their usual venue of St James Church Community Hub.

Musical director James Rushman said: “For the past few years, the choir has entertained their audiences at this time of year, flexing their vocal chords within hilarious pantomimes. This year the choir is reverting to its singing roots with an enchanting mix of traditional carols, Christmas songs including some hilarious numbers and well-known seasonal easy listening numbers. However, it would not be the Edwin James Festival Choir end of year concert without their own version of the Twelve Days of Christmas with original words penned by Chris Allen which is the choir’s way of getting the audience to partake in some exercise prior to downing lots of festive calories. Concert soloists will be Alison Pavey (alto) and Lorna Moore (soprano).”

James added: “We’ve been celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, so we hope that as many people as possible will come along and support our final concerts of the year. Over the years since the choir was formed, we have raised £145,000 for local charities and good causes.

“The first concert proceeds will be going towards the music fund to enable us to purchase new music in 2019, while the matinee performance will support our three main charities, St Barnabas House, Chestnut Tree House and St Wilfred’s Hospice. We have had a fantastic year of singing with wonderful performances from our choir and orchestra family who are a great group of community singers.

“We are lucky in that we are now able to video our concerts and release them on DVDs which make great presents for those who are unable to join us at performances. Our forthcoming Christmas concerts are going to be great fun with a mix of festive music and carols.

“Rehearsals have been going well and the choir are looking forward to putting on their glitzy clothes to add a bit of glamour and colour to the evening in front of our beautiful Christmas tree scenery.”

The Edwin James Festival Choir will be performing at St James Church, East Ham Road, Littlehampton on Friday, December 14 at 7.30pm and on Saturday, December 15 at 3pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £4 for children, available from the box office on 01243 582330 or at the door on the evening.

James added: “December is a very busy month with the choir singing carols at various venues and holding their annual Christmas party. In addition, we have already started turning our attention to next year and have had an initial rehearsal of the musical we will be performing in our April concert. It is perhaps a departure from our usual choice of music at that time of year and is entitled Their Scarves Were Red with the musical score written by Darren Vallier and is based on the Hillsborough disaster which has its 30th anniversary next year.

“However, we have not forgotten Easter when we will again be are doing something very different by holding a scratch performance of Faure’s Requiem with a rehearsal in the morning and a further rehearsal with our orchestra in the afternoon before performing the work in the evening.”

