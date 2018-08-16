Witty storytelling at The Hawth from a charming Americana band

Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters are on tour with their latest album.

They are coming to The Hawth Studio, Crawley, on Wednesday, August 29 (7.45pm).

A spokesperson said: “Lyrically driven, the songs of Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters blend the band’s old-school country roots attitude with their shared influences of rock and folk.

“Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Amanda is a storyteller by nature with an incredible band backing her. Performing along with Amanda Anne Platt, The Honeycutters are Matt Smith on pedal steel and guitar, Rick Cooper on bass, Josh Milligan on drums and harmony vocals, and Evan Martin on keys and guitar.

“There is an empathetic and charming wit ingrained in Amanda’s songwriting.

“She has a knack for accessing a deep well of emotion and applying it to her storytelling, whether she is writing from her own experiences or immersing herself into the melody of emotions in another person’s life.”

Amanda said of the album: “I think it’s just about life and all that that entails. Including but not limited to death, strangers, birthdays, money, leaving, arriving, seasons, corruption and love.”

Tickets cost £16 from the box office on 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.