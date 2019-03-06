Worthing gala will be in memory of little Isaac

This year’s Worthing Music and Arts Festival Gala will take place on Sunday, March 10 at Emmanuel United Reformed Church, St Michaels Road at 4pm.

The Festival committee have taken the decision to support Group B Strep Support (GBSS) after their chairman Helen Emery and her wife Beth Emery lost their son Isaac to Group B Strep on December 4 last year.

Beth said: “Isaac was born with an overwhelming Group B Strep infection and lived for just 39 minutes. GBS bacterium is carried by one in four pregnant women in the UK and is easily treated with a course of antibiotics during labour.

“Unfortunately, the NHS do not routinely test for GBS during pregnancy. The test is available privately for a cost of around £35.

“GBSS is the only UK national charity that is dedicated to working to stop group B strep infections, including meningitis, in babies.

“Their goal is the eradication of group B strep infection in babies.”

Helen and Beth have already started fundraising for the charity and have currently raised more than £3,500. They plan to hold several events this year to raise further funds including a 5km fun run/walk on the promenade on May 11.

If you would like more information on this search ‘Run for Isaac’ on Facebook.

The gala will feature highlights of all sections of this year’s Worthing Music and Arts Festival: dance, piano & instrumental, singing and speech & drama.

Tickets are £5 (children under 16 free of charge with accompanying adult) and available on the door.

All proceeds from the Gala on March 10 will go to GBSS.

Adam Ant confirms Brighton and Bexhill dates in December



Brighton Fringe 2019 wants you to “dare to discover”



Famous faces coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre



All thanks to mum and dad, says Brighton-bound superstar Peter Andre





Spine-chilling ghost story hits the Brighton stage



Petworth Town Band are looking for new recruits



Beverley Knight confirms Brighton date on songs of Stevie Wonder tour